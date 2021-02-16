AARP SC holding COVID-19 Vaccine town hall with McMaster, health leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and South Carolina’s distribution plan will get some answers from the governor and leaders with the Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.
AARP SC is hosting a live, telephone town hall-style event with Gov. Henry McMaster, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer and DHEC Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.
The telephone town hall will give older South Carolinians the opportunity to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and also the state’s rollout.
The Q&A session will be 10 a.m. Friday and will be in the format of a radio talk show over the phone.
The public is welcome to join by calling toll-free 877-229-8493 and enter PIN 114681.
Listeners can also catch the telephone town hall on the AARP SC’s Facebook page.
