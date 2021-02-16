Administration fee may be tacked on to ‘free’ COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Though the actual COVID-19 vaccines are free, some providers are charging an “administration fee” that may get passed along to the patient.
Some people who received a vaccine at MUSC reported being billed a $51 administration fee. The money helps to cover costs associated with obtaining, storing, scheduling and providing trained staff and supplies for vaccine administration, according to MUSC Spokesperson Heather Woolwine.
Vaccine doses are to given to people at no-cost, as they are purchased with taxpayer dollars. However, vaccine providers are allowed to collect an administration fee, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Woolwine says patients should consult their insurance providers to determine what they will be required to pay related to the administration of the vaccine. She says uninsured patients can receive the vaccine with no out-of-pocket cost.
The South Carolina Department of Insurance issued a “consumer alert” earlier this month warning people that they should not pay for the COVID-19 vaccine, nor any administration fees. In the alert, the agency said, “health providers that receive the COVID-19 vaccine free from the federal government are not allowed to charge you for vaccine administration costs, including through cost-sharing and balance billing.” We have asked the agency for comment regarding MUSC’s administration fee.
Representatives with Roper St. Francis Health and Trident Medical Center said there are no administration fees associated with receiving a vaccine at their respective locations.
As of Tuesday, MUSC has administered 97,694 vaccines.
