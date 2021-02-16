Authorities seek public’s help locating missing Portal man

BULLOCH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Bulloch County are asking for the public’s assistance in looking for a missing person.
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Lonnie Jones left his residence in Portal sometime around 1 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.
Jones should be driving a gray 2005 Toyota 4Runner. Police say he likes to frequent Walmart and restaurants in Statesboro, and he may be confused about his whereabouts.
Anyone having contact with Jones is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 912-764-8888 and ask for dispatch.
