Berkeley County among the bottom for vaccinations administered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite being the eighth most populous county in the state, Berkeley County vaccination sites have administered some of the fewest shots on record.
Data released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control shows just 1,470 shots have been administered in the county so far.
That is a stark contrast to Charleston County which has administered 124,914 during the same period. Granted, Charleston is a big county with around double the population, but smaller counties are also outpacing Berkeley County.
In fact, all of the surrounding counties have given out more shots.
- Dorchester County – 3,653
- Orangeburg County – 9,988
- Clarendon County – 3,382
- Williamsburg County – 6,171
- Georgetown County – 20,441
DHEC said it is important to remember that these numbers refer to shots administered and not necessarily county residents who have been vaccinated.
“So, if Williamsburg County has a large hospital or more pharmacies participating in the Federal Pharmacy Partnership or more long-term care facilities-- of if that county’s providers for other reasons are able to hold more public vaccine clinics -- it will be reflected that more people are getting than vaccines in Williamsburg County than at a neighboring county,” DHEC wrote in a statement.
Berkeley County does have a large hospital with Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.
Vaccination distribution data shows that hospital has only received an allocation of just 43 doses which was for the first wave of health care providers. A spokesperson for the hospital says the health system is only delivering vaccinations through its North Charleston drive-thru clinic at the coliseum.
The number includes around 400 shots administered at long-term care facilities through Walgreens and CVS. Berkeley County Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist said they do not believe those numbers are an accurate count of the all the doses given out in long-term care facilities because Walgreens and CVS are not required to report all of their numbers to DHEC.
“We have been told that CVS and Walgreens have essentially completed their rollout to assisted living facilities, so we do believe those numbers are significantly higher,” Almquist said.
Berkeley County has just 14 vaccination sites, only four of which are currently accepting appointments. Many people are choosing to find locations just across the county borders in Summerville, Dorchester County primarily, or Charleston County. Almquist says that amount of travel is just fine for now, but when a new phase starts he says vaccination centers need to be closer to home.
“Once we get into phase 1b and moving forward into phase two it’s very important,” Almquist said. “We want to make sure we can operate mass vaccination clinics and run a lot of people through in a short amount of time.”
Almquist says they have submitted a plan to the state for how they will vaccinate the wider community once supplies become available.
“We’re actually kind of leading the way in that. Unfortunately, we just aren’t at the phase where we can implement that plan,” Almquist said.
Hanahan City Mayor Christie Rainwater said they are ready to vaccinate as many as 60 people an hour, but they, like everyone else, are simply waiting for an allocation of doses.
“It is a really frustrating place to be in; to say that we now have all the logistics laid out, the equipment needed, workflow established, the spaces. You’re ready to go, but you can’t go,” Rainwater said.
While lack of doses and the low number of vaccinations across the county are frustrating, the mayor says it might not be the red flag it appears to be. Still, it raises questions.
“It’s a matter of saying ‘something looks different here, let’s dig in deeper and find out why’,” Rainwater said. “What issues are Berkeley County residents facing? Is it transportation? Is it location? Why don’t our numbers look the same? Maybe there are no issues.”
There are 46 counties in South Carolina, and only 13 have administered fewer vaccines than Berkeley County.
