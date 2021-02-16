Berkeley County school goes on lockdown during investigation

Berkeley Middle School went on lockdown Tuesday morning while school administrators investigated an overheard statement that caused concern, district officials said. (Source: Google Earth)
By Patrick Phillips | February 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 11:09 AM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says one of its middle schools was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner said Berkeley Middle School went on lockdown while school administration investigated “a statement overheard by another individual that caused concern.”

“After a full investigation, it was determined that it was safe to lift the lockdown and resume normal schedules,” Tanner said.

Students have since resumed their normal schedules.

An earlier statement from the district said the students were safe.

District officials did not provide further details on the nature of the statement that prompted the brief lockdown.

