Citadel hosting minority contractor information session

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel says they are hosting a Minority Contractor Information Session in an effort to grow the number of minority contractors working in the community.
The information session will be primarily focused on The Citadel’s Capers Hall Replacement Project which is a $68 million project and the largest in the college’s history.
Those attending Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting will learn about the types of jobs The Citadel is looking to fill. College officials say they will need to hire contractors to help with everything from painting to dry wall.
Attendees will not only learn how to enter into the bid process, but college officials say they will also discuss deadlines and due dates to work on the project.
Citadel Chief Diversity Officer Shawn Edwards says paperwork and data collection is normally where minority contractors hit a wall.
The dozens of pages can deter these small businesses from applying, and she says hopefully The Citadel can help change that.
Edwards says increasing the number of minority contractors in the city and the state not only benefits these small businesses, but it also benefits the community by increasing competition, controlling costs.
In the upcoming Capers Hall Replacement Project, The Citadel says they intend for 10% of the work to be awarded to minority contractors.
“We want to support minority owned businesses in such a way that they are able to grow and thrive, because small business is the backbone of our community,” Edwards said.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and be held at The Citadel’s Altman Center.
Attendance will be held both in person and via Zoom.
However, Edwards says because they are limiting the number of people attending in person, they ask that people register ahead of time.
Those that would like to register can do so via zoom. Additionally officials say people can email cdi@cdi-sc.com or call Nate Spells at 803-754-3395, extension 316.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.