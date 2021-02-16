COVID-19 vaccination clinic operating in Hollywood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those who qualify for the vaccine.
County officials say the vaccination clinic will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and the be hosted at The St. Paul’s/Hollywood Public Library.
The library is located at 5130 SC Highway 165 in Hollywood.
Officials say this vaccination event is sponsored in partnership with the Fetter Health Network.
“We are currently focusing efforts on Charleston County’s rural areas because we know it can be difficult for many people to travel to one of our hospitals to get vaccinated,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “We want to encourage everyone living in the St. Paul’s area who is eligible and wants to get the vaccine to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Citizens eligible under Phase 1a include those:
- Age 65 or older
- Healthcare worker (required verification: employee badge, picture of professional license, personalized letter from employer)
- Parent of medically fragile child (required verification: signed attestation form from provider of child)
- Critical essential worker (defined by DHEC guidelines)
Citizens seeking vaccines are reminded to bring:
- Personal Photo Identification
- Employment Photo Identification, if applicable (employer badge, picture of professional license, personalized letter from employer)
- Insurance card, if applicable, social security number if no insurance
- Provider Attestation Form, if applicable
