FINALLY.....Sunshine returns to the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved offshore early this morning bringing an end to the rain, dreary weather we’ve been stuck in lately! Expect lots of sunshine today to go with breezy conditions and steady temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The breeze will die down tonight under a clear sky leading to a cold, and frosty, start to the day on Wednesday. Inland areas will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, with mid 30s at the beaches. Sunshine will give way to clouds late Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain to the area on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible during the day on Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible Thursday night ahead of another cold front. Cooler, but drier, weather will follow on Friday with a sunny weekend expected.