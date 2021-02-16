Deputies identify missing woman found dead in marsh

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a woman’s body found in a marsh in early February.
Deputies say an autopsy conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina Monday has identified the body as Tina Renea Cooper, 44.
The GCSO says Copper was found in a marsh off Sirfield Road on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by her family on Jan. 29.
Cooper was last seen in the area of Chavis Landing and deputies say the death investigation will continue until a final autopsy report is issued by MUSC determining cause of death.
The GCSO asks anyone with information should call Inv. Jonathan Griffith at 843-435-6055.
