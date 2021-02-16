Three dead, ten injured after tornado rips through Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A deadly tornado ripped through Brunswick County overnight, severely damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.
The tornado touched down around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Seaside Road and Highway 17.
In a press briefing early Tuesday morning, Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow said at least three people were killed and ten were injured.
Several homes were reportedly destroyed or heavily damaged. Officials said a majority of the damage is in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.
Many residents have been relocated, and officials are in the process of setting up a shelter.
“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.
The sheriff added searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. People are asked to avoid the area.
Crews will wait until daylight to survey additional damage.
As of about 5:15 a.m., Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is reporting over 7,000 customers are in the dark, but crews are working to restore power for those affected.
According to officials, Highway 17 is currently closed in both directions from Thomasboro Road to Four Mile Road.
