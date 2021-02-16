Dorchester County man drowns after jumping off bridge to avoid oncoming train

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - Authorities say a 28-year-old man walking on a train bridge over a South Carolina lake drowned after he had to jump into the water to avoid an oncoming locomotive.
Joshua Corey Savage, 28, of Dorchester County, was pulled from Lake Hartwell on Saturday after jumping into the water to avoid a train, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.
Kelley said investigators used fingerprints to make the positive identification.
The man’s body was found around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, about 50 to 60 feet from where he went into the water.
The body was found between the Highway 123 bridge and the train bridge on the Pickens County side. Half of the bridge is also in Oconee County.
Kelley said investigators viewed video from a train, and believe Savage was walking on train trestle from Seneca to Central.
Kelley said he was trying to avoid being hit by the train when he jumped into the water when the train approached him.
Investigators do not believe the death was a suicide, Kelley said.
The search for the man began around 8 a.m. Friday when witnesses told officials they heard someone calling for help.
The witness said he called 911 after he saw the man bobbing in and out of the water and then disappear under the water.
Crews used sonar equipment and underwater drones to try to find him.
Kelley said his family told the coroner’s office that Savage was staying with friends in Seneca at the time of his death.
