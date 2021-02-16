Moncks Corner could see wireless data improvements

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner officials say they are looking to add more small wireless facilities around town.
Moncks Corner Community Development Director Doug Polen says he’s heard residents complain about dropped calls downtown and generally asking for better coverage.
5G telecommunications networks are intended to improve data speed for residents on wireless devices like phones.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina says the 5G units are small wireless boxes that can be placed on existing power poles around town. Polen says only certain power poles that are tall enough qualify.
Tuesday’s Moncks Corner Town Council meeting agenda packet says there are certain areas in town that qualify for the new wireless facilities include, the Corner Renaissance Overlay District (this includes the lots located along Main Street between Highway 52 and Highway 17A), Cypress Grove, Foxbank, Sterling Oaks, Stony Landing, and all new incoming residential subdivisions.
Some of the newer neighborhoods, like Foxcroft, have all underground power lines and therefore Polen says the 5G cell units would be put in as a stand alone tower.
The town says they plan for them to look similar to light poles that may be in the neighborhood.
The Moncks Corner Town Council will be meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to review the ordinance allowing for 5G wireless facilities to be placed around town.
Specifically, the law will allow the Town of Moncks Corner to determine how the new small cell units look in historic districts of town.
If approved for first reading Tuesday, officials say this law will need to go to a second reading on March 23 before any work can begin on adding the new communications networks.
While public input will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting, contributors will be limited to three minutes.
Town officials say the meeting is at the Moncks Corner Municipal Complex on Carolina Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.