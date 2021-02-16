More than 60 companies, agencies to take part in virtual hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A statewide virtual hiring event designed to encourage veterans to apply for jobs will be open to all job seekers.
The event, called “Honoring Our Veterans,” will be an online job fair set to take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants must register. Just click the link to do so.
Below is the list of companies already signed up to participate.
- 84 Lumber
- ADUSA Distribution, LLC
- All Ways Caring HomeCare
- Allied Universal Security
- Aryzta
- Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
- Bausch and Lomb
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina- Information Technology
- BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina- Administrative/Customer Service
- BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
- Carowinds
- Central Textiles, Inc.
- Champion Aerospace
- City of Columbia
- City of Rock Hill
- Coastal Employment
- Coastal Sealcoat
- Comporium
- Cooper Standard
- CPM Federal Credit Union
- District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
- Dollar General
- Effex Management Solutions
- F. Schumacher & Co.
- FedEx Ground
- FootPrint
- Greenville County School District
- Harbor Freight Tools
- HHS
- International Paper- Laurens
- International Paper- Lexington
- Keer America Corporation
- Kelly Services
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- LCI-Lineberger Construction Inc.
- Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
- Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
- Maxabilities
- McLeod Health
- Medshore Ambulance Services
- Mergon Corporation
- Meyer Utility Structures
- Military Sealift Command
- OCAB CAA Inc.
- OL Thompson Construction
- Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
- Performance Foodservice
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group
- Procon & Associates, INC
- Randstad
- Ross Distribution
- Safe Rack
- Saluda County Detention
- Santee Cooper
- SC Department of Corrections
- SC Highway Patrol
- Sitel
- Soft-Tex
- South Carolina Department of Administration, Division of State Human Resources
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- South State Bank
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Stevens Protection Investigation LLC
- TICO Terminal Investment Corporation
- Vulcan Materials
- White Oak Manor
This event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, American Job Center and SC Works Veterans Services.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.