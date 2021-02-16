National Action Network helps screen companies for work at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston civil rights organization is helping minority-owned businesses get involved with projects at The Citadel.
The National Action Network held a pre-screening workshop to talk with businesses that might be interested in demolition, architecture or painting work.
“We want to help them get those credentials so we can help them be where they need to be. The Citadel is serious about bringing wealth to our communities,” National Action Network President Jacqualin Yaedon said.
The workshop, open to all minority contractors, was the first step ahead of an information session to be hosted by The Citadel on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s information session will be held at the Altman Center at 5:30 p.m. with a Zoom session for those who cannot attend in person.
Most of the work will be demolishing Capers Hall starting this summer.
