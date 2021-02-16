FIRST ALERT: Crash involving overturned tractor trailer blocks all but one eastbound lane of I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 just before the merge with I-526 is causing a nearly six-mile backup Tuesday morning.
The crash involves multiple vehicles including an overturned tractor trailer, according to the North Charleston Fire Department. The crash was reported at 8:33 a.m.
Only the far left lane was open as of 11 a.m., nearly two and a half hours after the crash was reported.
As of 10 a.m., the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was just more than 60 minutes, about three times the normal drive time.
No injuries have been reported in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
