PHOTOS: Deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials say at least three people are dead and ten are injured after a tornado touched down in Brunswick County late Monday night.
The overall extent of the damage is still being surveyed, but the storm destroyed or heavily damaged several homes.
According to officials, a majority of the damage is in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.
Brunswick County authorities and members of the WMBF First Alert Weather team shared photos of the damage seen in Brunswick County.
