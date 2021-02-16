PHOTOS: Deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Brunswick County

PHOTOS: Deadly tornado leaves path of destruction in Brunswick County
Extensive damage was seen in parts of Brunswick County following Monday night's deadly tornado. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | February 16, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 1:24 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Officials say at least three people are dead and ten are injured after a tornado touched down in Brunswick County late Monday night.

The overall extent of the damage is still being surveyed, but the storm destroyed or heavily damaged several homes.

RELATED STORY: Three dead, ten injured after tornado rips through Brunswick County

According to officials, a majority of the damage is in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.

Brunswick County authorities and members of the WMBF First Alert Weather team shared photos of the damage seen in Brunswick County.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.