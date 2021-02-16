Police searching for missing woman who may be in danger

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is seeking the the public’s help with a missing woman.
Bonny Miragila, 59, was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, police say. She is 5 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say she contacted her husband on Friday and indicated that she might harm herself.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-740-2526 or tcrider@northcharleston.org.
