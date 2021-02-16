Rain chances increase this week with warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plenty of sunshine and breezy for the rest of the day behind the cold front. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The breeze will die down tonight under a clear sky leading to a cold, and frosty, start to the day on Wednesday. Inland areas will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, with mid 30s at the beaches. Sunshine will give way to clouds late Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain to the area on Thursday. Scattered showers are possible during the day on Thursday with a few storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will need to be watched on Thursday, a warm front could struggle to lift across the area. This could set up a large spread in temperature across the Lowcountry. Regardless, cooler and drier weather will follow on Friday with a sunny weekend expected.