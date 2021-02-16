SC House passes $208M funding bill to help with vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State lawmakers are sending a $208 million funding bill to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.
The South Carolina House passed the bill designed to help the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, MUSC and other hospitals improve the COVID-19 vaccination process and testing.
The state’s Senate passed the bill on Thursday with an amendments.
In a statement to Gray TV, DHEC said they will also use these additional funds to assist communities with less access to health care.
The House had already passed a similar bill, but had to pass the new version after state senators amended the bill to remove a call for the formation of regional vaccine rollout committees. Senators said they feared new committees would add red tape and slow the vaccine roll out.
