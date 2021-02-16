SC reports 868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.
DHEC reported 868 new and 45 probable COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed and six probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 428,684 confirmed cases, 61,769 probable cases, 7,196 confirmed deaths and 859 probable deaths.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with last Thursday’s report.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 21,315 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.9%.
