SC reports 868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

SC reports 868 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results. (Source: Houston Dept. of Health via CNN)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 2:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the latest batch of test results.

DHEC reported 868 new and 45 probable COVID-19 cases and 16 confirmed and six probable deaths.

That brings the totals to 428,684 confirmed cases, 61,769 probable cases, 7,196 confirmed deaths and 859 probable deaths.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll passed the 7,000-mark with last Thursday’s report.

Monday’s report tallied the results of 21,315 individual test results with a positive rate of 5.9%.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.