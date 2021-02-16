SC teacher with muscular dystrophy says returning to classroom without vaccine could be deadly

Richland Two spokesperson Libby Roof said in a statement, “While it is not Richland School District Two’s normal practice to comment on pending or threatened litigation, Richland Two strongly denies that it has violated any state or federal law in the consideration of any employee’s request for a job accommodation during the pandemic. Since July, Richland Two has established a consistent procedure for reviewing the hundreds of applications it has received for health-related job accommodations for all three phases of its return to school plans. Employees who did not receive their desired accommodation were presented with other potential alternative accommodations and provided several levels of review, culminating with a committee led by the Superintendent and a contracted physician.”