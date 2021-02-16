Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify

The security breakdown that day, as the House and Senate met for a joint session to count electoral votes, was massive. The Capitol Police had planned for a free speech demonstration, not a violent insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the election. The rioters not only breached the Capitol but entered the Senate chamber minutes after senators had fled and tried to break through the doors of the House chamber with lawmakers still inside. Outside, they engaged in hand-to-hand combat with an outnumbered, ill-prepared Capitol Police force, eventually assisted by D.C. police.