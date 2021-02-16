Sex offender accused of sexually assaulting girl at Moncks Corner home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a sex offender who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Moncks Corner home in 2014.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Huffaker who is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The charge indicated that the victim was younger than 11 years old at the time of the incident.
The investigation began on November of 2020 when a deputy was contacted and forwarded a police report of an alleged sexual assault.
The victim’s mother said she had moved in with her boyfriend, now husband, in 2014. She said they only lived at the home for two weeks since she became aware that the roommate was on the sex offender registry.
The victim told investigators that the suspect had sexually assaulted her multiple times during those two weeks in 2014.
