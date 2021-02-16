Spooked carriage horse suffers minor injury in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A carriage horse suffered a minor injury after it got spooked in downtown Charleston.
According to Old South Carriage Company, the horse, named Vern, got spooked after seeing heavy equipment on Tradd Street and Lenwood Boulevard. Officials said the horse was training and the carriage he was pulling had no passengers except for the driver and two employees.
“Vern had a visit from the vet and only had a minor scrape on his leg,” the carriage company said. “He has been given a clean bill of health.”
“Before any animal is sent out on tour, they undergo an extensive training process that allows them ample time to form a relationship with the drivers and to acclimate to working downtown,” the company said ina. statement. “Old South Carriage Company remains committed to ensuring the safety of its animals and guests, and our extensive equine training protocols are part of how we keep our passengers and employees safe.”
