Tornado causes damage, power outages in Brunswick County
Russell Clark is on the scene of a possible tornado in Brunswick County. (Source: Russell Clark)
By WECT Staff | February 16, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 4:44 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Homes are damaged and power is out in Brunswick County after a possible tornado touched down in the area of Highway 17 and 904. There are reports of heavy damage to several homes in Ocean Ridge Plantation, with emergency crews working in neighborhoods to assist victims.

As of 1:00 a.m., power was out to more than 37,000 Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customers. The hardest hit areas appear to be Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach and Carolina Shores.

Our units are responding as mutual aid to Ocean Isle Beach to assist with rescue operations underway after the tornado....

A tornado warning was issued around 11:45 p.m. Monday in western Brunswick County and was followed by another warning in Columbus County around midnight.

