Tornado causes damage, power outages in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Homes are damaged and power is out in Brunswick County after a possible tornado touched down in the area of Highway 17 and 904. There are reports of heavy damage to several homes in Ocean Ridge Plantation, with emergency crews working in neighborhoods to assist victims.
As of 1:00 a.m., power was out to more than 37,000 Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation customers. The hardest hit areas appear to be Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach and Carolina Shores.
A tornado warning was issued around 11:45 p.m. Monday in western Brunswick County and was followed by another warning in Columbus County around midnight.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.