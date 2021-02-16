Troopers: Tow truck crash in Beaufort Co. kills one

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash at an intersection has left one dead in Beaufort County.
SCHP says the crash happened at around 9:54 p.m. Monday when a Chevy Impala ran a stop sign and was hit by a tow truck.
Troopers say the Chevy Impala was driving west on William A Campbell Road when it ran a stop sign and was hit by a tow truck heading south on US 17.
The driver of the tow truck suffered minor injuries of the crash, while the driver of the Chevy Impala was killed in the crash.
For more information on the deceased, please contact the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
SCHP says this crash is under investigation.
