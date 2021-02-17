Working Wednesdays: T-Mobile is hiring for Call Center in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - T-Mobile in North Charleston has openings for Associate Experts.
To apply, click the link and then enter job code 158191BR.
When T-Mobile relocated from Daniel Island to the old K-Mart store in North Charleston, it made some major changes to that property. And all those changes were designed with the well-being of the employees in mind.
Most of the employees at the T-Mobile Charleston Customer Experience Center work in the area of customer service.
In 2018, Live 5 took a tour of the facility. It features a gym, game room, gaming room, full cafeteria, prayer room, quiet rooms, and more. There are also massage chairs, where employs can recharge during breaks, or at lunch.
The game room has a pool table, a ping pong table, arcade games and basketball.
Managers say they wanted to create an environment that would offset some of those stresses of the job. That’s where “quiet rooms” come in. Associates can desensitize and relax in those.
The onsite cafeteria allows workers to purchase smoothies, and enjoy a salad and wing bar.
There’s even a theater room with reclining seats. Employees can kick back, relax and enjoy a flick with co-workers after their shift.
