Rainy & Cold Friday Then Sunny Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving slowly off the coast of the southeast and will pull away as we head into Friday. The slow movement and large amount of moisture will keep rain in our forecast for most of Friday with very chilly temps in the upper 40s to near 50. By around dinner on Friday, most of the rain will come to an end as drier air builds in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be delightful with sunshine and cool weather in the lower to mid 50s. Monday will bring a slight chance of a shower, but milder temps on tap for next week.