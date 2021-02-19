Authorities arrest Goose Creek man on child sexual abuse material charge

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 35-year-old Goose Creek man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Nichols Ryan Stewart on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest on Wednesday.
A report states investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Stewart.
“Investigators state Stewart possessed child sexual abuse material,” the attorney general’s office said. “He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.”
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
