Police ask for public’s help to solve Charleston’s first homicide of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are seeking clues in a shooting last month at an apartment complex last month that became the city’s first homicide of the new year.
The shooting happened at Bridgeview Apartments on Jan. 17 at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Two people were wounded in the shooting.
One of them, 58-year-old Wayne Wade, was shot in the neck, investigators say.
“Mr. Wade was actually in his bed watching a football game when an errant round came into his bedroom and struck him and ultimately led to his paralysis and his death,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.
Wade’s widow, Beatrice Coakley, said she was preparing dinner that evening when she heard several pops she initially believed were firecrackers. She walked into the bedroom where her husband was watching a football game on television and saw that he had fallen out of bed and was calling to her for help.
“‘Help me, help me,’” she recalled him saying. “‘I think I got shot.’”
She said she ran outside and told police officers that she thought her husband had been shot.
She cut her remarks short because of the emotion of the situation.
“I want justice for him, in every which way I can if y’all can help me, please,” she said.
Wade’s death on Feb. 2 was attributed to complications from the gunshot wound and ruled a homicide, Sgt. Paul Krasowski, supervisor of the department’s violent crime unit, said.
Wade had recently been diagnosed with a critical illness and had been placed on hospice care, he said.
“He was given a set period of time, and his wife and his family had plans to spend the rest of their time with him, and they were robbed of that time,” Krasowski said.
A second person injured in the shooting suffered a graze wound to the head. Reynolds said that victim was standing on a balcony smoking a cigarette and was struck.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Charleston Police Detective Tanya Duby-Gretzky at 843-870-5759 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.