Cross student named spelling bee champion

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District’s yearly spelling bee looked different this year.
The usual auditorium battle was replaced by an online challenge that had students correctly spell 25 words in 30 minutes or less, according to Berkeley County School District Spokesman Brian Troutman.
Theodore Williams, a 7th-grade Cross Middle/High student was the overall winner for Berkeley County School District.
Williams was surprised with a plaque and balloons as his classmates cheered and his teachers and parents watched, Troutman says.
“I knew I won,” Williams said.
Three other students also received plaques and will join Williams at SpellBound!, the regional spelling competition.
The four students representing Berkeley County School District at SpellBound! are:
- Theodore Williams – Cross Middle/High – 7th grade
- John Adair – College Park Middle – 6th grade
- Mallari Lesley – Marrington Middle School of the Arts - 7th Grade
- Mia Stone – Marrington Middle School of the Arts - 7th Grade
