Deputies ask for clues in deadly 2019 shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case killing.
Mark “Rhalo” McCrea was shot and killed on Deer Drive in Kingstree’s Green Acres community on Sept. 23, 2019, deputies say.
Investigators say the shooting happened during a home invasion. Deputies found McCrea in the back of the house on the ground.
First responders flew him to Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia where he later died from his injuries.
Deputies released a flier showing a photo of McCrea and asking anyone with information on the shooting to call contact investigator Jalisa Brown at 843-355-6381, ext. 4536.
People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or download the P3 Tips app on their smartphones.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person or people involved in McCrea’s death, deputies say.
