Emergency crews evacuate apartment complex due to flooding in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An apartment complex in Walterboro was evacuated because of heavy flooding.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said residents from the Ivanhoe Apartments on Ireland Creek Drive were transported out of the complex due to the flooding on Friday morning.
First responders used a vehicle capable of withstanding water depths of up to 7-feet, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Shalane Lowes says.
The Walterboro Police Department, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire and Rescue performed the rescues.
Residents say the flooding in area is a consistent problem.
“When we get a lot of rain it usually floods really good,” Walterboro resident Christopher Reeves said. “We used to come up here with our trucks and drive through the water, but you can’t do that no more.”
Local business owners say the flooding has also affected them and some are choosing to close early. Salon owner Sheena Williams says customers have canceled appointments because they were unable to reach the area.
“The biggest issue over here is basically the flooding and basically trying to get to work and get the customers over here safely without their car messing up or anything,” Williams says.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said everyone evacuated today is safe.
“Heavy rains in the past week have caused several rivers and creeks to flow past their banks blocking roads and stranding residents,” CCFR officials said. “There was approximately three feet of water across Ireland Creek Dr. at the entrance to the apartments.”
A report states firefighters and law enforcement officers used hip waders to walk into the apartments and assist the residents. The residents were assisted to the high water vehicle and driven out to higher ground.
