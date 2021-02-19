Fact or Fiction: Normal Vaccine Reactions or No Reaction?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department reports 710,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in South Carolina so far.
That’s about 73% of the 970,950 doses the state has received.
“It can be scary. We’re at a time where we need to trust each other, trust our doctors, trust the vaccine makers. We’re all in the same boat. And a vaccine is clearly our way out,” Dr. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian with Roper Healthcare said.
She said experts estimate if 75% of Americans get vaccinated and immune to COVID, we can stop the spread.
We asked her about what kinds of reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are normal.
“It’s normal to have flu-like symptoms when you get a vaccine,” Dr. Ellis-Yarian said. “Some people are experiencing fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, and some people even get fever and chills. That’s just your body’s immune system responding to the vaccine. It’s within the normal realm of vaccine response. If anything, you can be reassured your body is responding to the vaccine you got.”
DHEC and CDC confirm some patients are reporting more severe symptoms after their second dose of vaccine.
Dr. Ellis-Yarian said it makes sense. “Your immune system is responding even more strongly. It realizes three or four weeks ago, this was introduced to me and now it’s back. Let’s have a stronger response.”
If you end up testing positive for COVID-19 after getting a shot, you might have been sick before you got the vaccine or before you were immune.
“You cannot get COVID from getting the vaccine,” Dr. Ellis-Yarian said. “These vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. That’s why it’s impossible to get COVID from your vaccine.”
One viewer emailed us asking if they should be worried that they didn’t have any symptoms after getting the vaccines.
Dr. Ellis Yarian said that’s just fine, too. “You’re lucky enough to not have any symptoms- you’re still okay. The vaccine is still working your body.”
If symptoms last more than three days, Dr. Ellis says to call your doctor because you might actually be sick with something like the flu.
