Gas prices continue to rise in SC, across nation

“I think once they do get back to normal and all refineries are operating, you know, 100%, I think we will see prices tick downward because demand still has been relatively low,” Wright said. “Although we’ve seen an uptick, it’s been relatively low, and I think prices will reflect that. But we’ve got to get through this winter storm, we’ve got to see if refineries have any damage, if they have to assess that damage and then see if we can’t get deliveries back on track and I think that’s going to determine where prices are going to end up.”