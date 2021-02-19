Injuries involved after passing vehicle strikes EMS vehicle on Savannah Highway

VIDEO: Injuries involved after passing vehicle strikes EMS vehicle on Savannah Highway
By Ray Rivera | February 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 7:37 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say there were injuries involved after a vehicle struck an EMS vehicle that was helping a roadside motorist in Ravenel Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said EMS and deputies were assisting a roadside motorist when a passing vehicle struck the EMS vehicle.

At 4:46 p.m., deputies announced that the roadway was cleared.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane. (Source: Live 5 News)
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane. (Source: Live 5 News)
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said EMS and deputies were assisting a roadside motorist when a passing vehicle struck the EMS vehicle.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said EMS and deputies were assisting a roadside motorist when a passing vehicle struck the EMS vehicle. (Source: Live 5 News)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.