Injuries involved after passing vehicle strikes EMS vehicle on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say there were injuries involved after a vehicle struck an EMS vehicle that was helping a roadside motorist in Ravenel Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Savannah Highway near Clear Pond Lane.
Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said EMS and deputies were assisting a roadside motorist when a passing vehicle struck the EMS vehicle.
At 4:46 p.m., deputies announced that the roadway was cleared.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.