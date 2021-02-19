Murder, weapons charges dismissed for woman arrested in fatal Charleston house fire

Murder, weapons charges dismissed for woman arrested in fatal Charleston house fire
Court records state that Tammy Teresa Adderley now faces a charge of arson. Charges of robbery, obstruction and a weapons charge have also been dismissed in the December 2018 case. (Source: CCDC)
By Ray Rivera | February 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 5:11 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A murder charge has been dismissed against a woman who was arrested for a downtown Charleston house fire which took the life of an 82-year-old man.

Court records state that Tammy Teresa Adderley now faces a charge of arson.

Charges of robbery, obstruction and a weapons charge have also been dismissed in the December 2018 case.

The body of Robert Wise was found at an Addison home following a fire on Dec. 6, 2018. According to court documents at the time of the incident, an autopsy determined White died as a result of trauma to his body and the death had been ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.