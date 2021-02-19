Murder, weapons charges dismissed for woman arrested in fatal Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A murder charge has been dismissed against a woman who was arrested for a downtown Charleston house fire which took the life of an 82-year-old man.
Court records state that Tammy Teresa Adderley now faces a charge of arson.
Charges of robbery, obstruction and a weapons charge have also been dismissed in the December 2018 case.
The body of Robert Wise was found at an Addison home following a fire on Dec. 6, 2018. According to court documents at the time of the incident, an autopsy determined White died as a result of trauma to his body and the death had been ruled a homicide.
