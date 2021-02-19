Police release pictures of suspect sought for Christmas Day armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a suspect who is wanted for a Christmas Day armed robbery.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify the individual who’s sought for an armed robbery that happened in downtown Charleston on Dec. 25, 2020.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 20 to 40 years old, 5′4″ to 5′8″ tall with a heavy build and between 180 to 200 pounds. A report states he was wearing a red/orange jacket with a hood and jeans.
According to investigators, the suspect was last seen riding a white/light colored beach cruiser style bicycle.
“If you know the identity of this individual, or have any information that may assist detectives in identifying him, please contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center (843-743-7200), Charleston Police Department (843-577-7434), or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country (843-554-1111) to remain anonymous,” Charleston police said.
