Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team are continuing to investigate a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened on James Island Thursday night.
The crash happened at approximately 7:14 p.m. at the intersection of Folly Road and Crosscreek Drive, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Dispatchers received the first call about the crash approximately five minutes later, he said.
Police say an SUV was traveling northbound on Folly Road and struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway who later succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the collision.
A report states that the pedestrian appeared to be crossing Folly Road from Crosscreek Drive towards Tatum Street.
“This fatal collision remains under investigation with no criminal charges filed at this time,” Francis said. “The driver of the SUV remained on scene.“
This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by the Charleston Police Department in 2021. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the deceased yet.
Earlier on Friday, the northbound and southbound lanes of Folly Road near Crosscreek Drive were closed as authorities cleared the scene. They have since re-opened.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.