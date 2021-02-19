Sold-out Nelly concert set for Friday night canceled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sold-out concert planned for Friday night featuring rapper Nelly was called off late Thursday.
The performer was set to perform at Charleston’s Trio at 7 p.m.
A post on the venue’s Instagram page states the concert was called off because of “existing contractual obligations” between Nelly and “a regional event.” The post states Trio recently learned about the issue and that it is out of their control.
Ticketholders will automatically receive a refund. Trio said purchasers should allow five to seven businesses days for the refund to post.
“We look forward to having Nelly back in the future,” the post states.
