Tidelands Health sets one-week record in COVID vaccinations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health says the 5,200 COVID vaccine doses they will have handed out by the end of Friday at vaccine clinic locations including Murrells Inlet and Georgetown sets a new weekly record.
The doses are mostly second doses for seniors aged 70 and older, according to Senior Communications Strategist Dawn Bryant.
Bryant says several factors led to the record week including an increase in vaccines available, Tidelands Health’s technique to getting an additional dose from the vials and effective management of supply despite shipment delays and vaccine shortages.
“It’s been a challenging juggling act, but our team continues to persevere – fueled by our dedication to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar. “It was nice to see our regional vaccination sites hopping this week. We hope to continue this pace – and ramp up even more – if we can get more vaccine supply from the government each week. We are working diligently to administer the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine in our community.”
Bryant says, like other health systems, Tidelands Health is not receiving enough of the vaccine and the recent weather has caused more uncertainty and shipping delays. She says, however, they have managed their supply and adjusted their clinic hours in anticipation of the delays and no appointments have been canceled.
Tidelands Health says they are continuing to schedule vaccine appointments based on their anticipated supply and currently about 15,000 people are on their waitlist.
“We thank seniors for their patience. We know they are eager to get the vaccine, and we are eager to get it to them,” Resetar said. “We remain hopeful the vaccine supply will increase in the coming weeks.”
