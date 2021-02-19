Vaccine clinic at Gaillard Center vaccine clinic called off after doses fail to ship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter says it is working to notify people who booked COVID vaccine appointments Friday and Saturday that it will not have the necessary doses available.
The company did not receive the vaccine allocation it needed to conduct the clinic, spokesperson Danna Robinson said.
“Unfortunately, the order we placed for our vaccine product did not process, and we have received confirmation that the product is not going to make it to us,” Robinson said.
The grocer said it proactively notified people who booked appointments via email and said it is also notifying them by phone.
Robinson said the company is working closely with the city of Charleston to support a future vaccination site.
The clinic at the Gaillard Center downtown was set to take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Several people still showed up though, not knowing their appointments had been cancelled.
They said they were disappointed and stressed about the outcome because it’s been a struggle for some of them to get in line for their chance to get one of the shots.
“We did receive an email that our appointment had been cancelled, but we thought it was still going to be going on,” Paul Chapdelaine said. “We thought there may have been a mix up on that email, so we came to check anyway.”
“Feeling disappointed, but I am glad I have another appointment at MUSC that’s why I kept it,” Dee Abeate said. “I think that for many people it’s been confusing. It’s been hard to find an appointment.”
Some said it’s still a priority for them to be vaccinated.
“So we can get some semblance of normalcy back,” Chapdelaine said.
“Well, my husband is 84. My sister in law is 88, and I’m in my 70s, and we just feel like we have to stay confined and be so careful, and my brother just died from COVID, so it’s been stressful,” Jean Fleming said.
Harris Teeter officials said no further details were available for why their vaccine order was not processed. They have also released no information about how or when appointments may be rescheduled.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.