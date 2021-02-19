The sun will come out tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will come to an end this evening as high pressure starts to take charge of the forecast this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll feel some cold overnight lows in the 30′s. High temperatures will stay in the 50′s this weekend, so have a jacket ready to go for your outdoor activities. A cold front will move through the area on Monday and that will bring us our next rain chance to start the week. The good news is that it will be our only rain chance for the next week! Dry weather will persist through the remainder of the work week with sunshine and highs in the 60′s.