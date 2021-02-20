Corbitt homers in The Citadel’s season opening loss to Longwood

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Second baseman Tyler Corbitt hit a three-run homer, but it was not enough as The Citadel dropped the season opener, 12-5, to Longwood Friday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: Longwood 12, The Citadel 5
Records: Longwood (1-0), The Citadel (0-1)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Series: Longwood leads 4-2
How it Happened
Longwood jumped out to an early lead in the second inning on a three-run homer from Eliot Dix.
The Lancers added to their lead in the third inning as they collected six hits and scored five runs. Zach Stanko had the big hit with a two-run double.
The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fourth inning after Ryan McCarthy walked and went to third on Noah Mitchell’s double just inside the bag at third. Crosby Jones followed with a two-run single up the middle.
The Citadel crept closer in the fifth inning when Travis Lott and Jeffery Brown singled ahead of Tyler Corbitt’s three-run homer to left center.
The Lancers would add two more runs in the seventh, and get two more in the ninth on the second homer of the day from Dix.
Inside the Box Score
The Citadel finished the game with 11 hits. It is the most hits on opening day since collecting 13 hits against George Mason on Feb. 15, 2013.
Tyler Corbitt finished 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. He became the first Bulldog since Drew Ellis in 2016 to homer on opening day.
Jeffery Brown collected base hits in each of his first three at-bats this season.
Travis Lott went 2-for-4 with a double out of the nine hole.
Jake Pilarski (0-1) struck out eight over 5.0 innings in his Bulldog debut.
Dominick D’Ercole (1-0) allowed two runs in picking up the win for LWU.
Up Next
The two teams will play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.