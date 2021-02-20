Cougars Blank Aggies, 1-0, to Open Season

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Jordan Carr, Connor Campbell and Brooks Lucas combined nine scoreless innings and Ari Sechopoulos drove in the game’s only run in the seventh to lift the Cougars to a 1-0 win over North Carolina A&T to open the 2021 season.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 1, North Carolina A&T 0
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (1-0), North Carolina A&T (0-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The game evolved into a classic pitcher’s duel with neither hurler surrendering a run until the bottom of the seventh. North Carolina A&T’s starter, Michael Johnson, carried a perfect game into the seventh while Carr tossed five and two-thirds shutout innings with three hits and four strikeouts. Sechopoulos delivered the lone hit of the day for the Cougars with an RBI single in the seventh.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Campbell earned his first win as a Cougar in his first appearance, tossing three shutout innings while scattering four hits and striking out three.
NOTABLES
· Trotter Harlan was one of only two Cougars to reach base and scored the game’s only run.
· Sophomore Brooks Lucas retired the only batter he faced to earn his first collegiate save.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Sunday to conclude the weekend set against the Aggies with a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. First pitch for game two will follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.