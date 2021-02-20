Detectives investigating after two people shot at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives are investigating after two people were shot at a North Charleston hotel Friday night.
At 10:15 p.m., police responded to 2499 LaQuinta Lane, which is the address for the Quality Inn & Suites, for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they reported locating a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then transported to the hospital.
North Charleston police officials said a short time later, a second male subject was dropped off at Roper Northwoods suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to another hospital for treatment.
