Dorchester Co. authorities schedule systems outage

By Riley Bean | February 20, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST - Updated February 20 at 7:52 AM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says they will have a scheduled system outage to make final software repairs to the County servers.

Authorities say the system outage will extend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The repairs are reportedly needed after county servers crashed in a non-scheduled systems outage that happened on Feb. 2.

Authorities wanted to ensure the public knows that 9-1-1 communications and the Consolidated Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number 843-873-5111, will not been impacted.

Dorchester County Water & Sewer say their customers should report emergency service needs to 843-724-5640 during the scheduled outage.

The below services will be offline during the scheduled outage:

  • Dorchester County Water & Sewer Online Payment Portal
  • GIS Mapping
  • Register of Deeds Document Recording Software
  • Dorchester County Phone System

The following online services will not be impacted:

  • County Tax System
  • Building Permits and Inspection Requests
  • Plan Reviews
  • Business License and Hospitality Tax
  • Stormwater Permits

