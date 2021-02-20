Dorchester Co. authorities schedule systems outage

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County says they will have a scheduled system outage to make final software repairs to the County servers.
Authorities say the system outage will extend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The repairs are reportedly needed after county servers crashed in a non-scheduled systems outage that happened on Feb. 2.
Authorities wanted to ensure the public knows that 9-1-1 communications and the Consolidated Dispatch Center’s non-emergency number 843-873-5111, will not been impacted.
Dorchester County Water & Sewer say their customers should report emergency service needs to 843-724-5640 during the scheduled outage.
The below services will be offline during the scheduled outage:
- Dorchester County Water & Sewer Online Payment Portal
- GIS Mapping
- Register of Deeds Document Recording Software
- Dorchester County Phone System
The following online services will not be impacted:
- County Tax System
- Building Permits and Inspection Requests
- Plan Reviews
- Business License and Hospitality Tax
- Stormwater Permits
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.