Lowcountry charities share the love with weekend food distributions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several organizations throughout the Lowcountry say they are going to be hosting food distributions to help the community.
After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, food security has become a serious issue for many in the Lowcountry.
In downtown Charleston, Burke High School says they will be co-hosting a food giveaway with the Curry Law Firm. Organizers say they will be distributing food at drive-thru distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Burke High School is located at 244 President Street but organizers say recipients will only receive a food box if they line up by driving through the west entrance or Citadel parking lot.
For more information on the the Burke High School distribution please call 843-532-1187.
Organizers say another distribution is being held on Johns Island.
Community Advocate Abe Jenkins, Jr., says he has partnered with Food Lion Heiress Linda Ketner, Teddie Pryor, Sr., The Community Resource Center of North Charleston, The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, and The Charleston County Coroner’s Office to host a massive groceries distribution effort.
Organizers say the distribution will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island.
Haut Gap Middle School is located at 1861 Bohicket Road.
Organizers say they are expecting to have enough groceries to impact 1,000 to 1,500 people. This is a drive thru event so organizers say it is not necessary for anyone to get out of their vehicle.
In order to accommodate the overwhelming demand for food, only one box of assorted food items will be issued per vehicle.
Destiny Worship Center says they will be hosting a Feed the Sheep Ministry Food Distribution in partnership with Lowcountry CARES Ministry and ONE fellowship Church.
The food distribution is being held Saturday and organizers say it will start at 1 p.m. and extend until they run out of food.
This distribution is also a drive-thru event so organizers ask recipients to stay in their cars while food boxes are placed in vehicles.
The distribution will be held at the Destiny Worship Center located at 3625 Azalea Drive.
Additionally a second distribution in North Charleston is being held by Park Circle Cares. Organizers say that distribution is taking place outside the North Charleston Marriott located on Goerr Drive.
This distribution will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and also extend until supplies run out. Organizers say this distribution will have food boxes that will primarily contain produce and meat.
Park Circle Cares says they host food giveaways outside the Marriott every third Saturday of the month.
