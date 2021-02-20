Lowcountry high school basketball playoff scores (2/19)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hilton Head Island 61, James Island 46 - The Trojans fall in the 4-A Region 7 title game and earn a 2 seed in the 4-A state playoffs. They’ll open the postseason on Monday at Aiken
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Lower State - First Round
Philip Simmons 66, Barnwell 65 - The Iron Horses made up a 15 point deficit in the 4th quarter to earn the 1st round win. They’ll host Marion in the 2nd round on Wednesday.
SCISA Class 1A - First Round
Cathedral Academy 64, Jefferson Davis Academy 44 - The Generals advance to face Dorchester Academy on Monday
Dorchester Academy 44, Cambridge 41 - The Raiders move on to the Cathedral Academy in round 2 on Monday
St. John’s Christian 39, Charleston Collegiate 23 - The Cavaliers will face Newberry Academy in round 2 on Monday