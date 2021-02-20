New pilot study tests Lowcountry waterways for contaminants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Waterkeeper is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science to test Lowcountry waterways.
Charleston’s Waterkeeper, Andrew Wunderley, says they have been deploying silicone wristbands in 15 of their water quality monitoring sites.
The bands are left in the water for about a month, and then are sent to a NOAA lab in Charleston to be tested for hydrocarbons, which make up oils and gases, and two types of pesticides: fipronils and pyrethroids.
“They are known carcinogens and they wreak havoc on marine invertebrate, that’s kind of a bedrock food species for a lot of the marine life we all know and love. It’s important those species be healthy, and that ecosystem be healthy,” Wunderley said.
The goal is to find out if these chemicals are in the water and where hotspots are.
“There’s a lot of good science that shows that plastic in the marine environment soaks up other contaminants in the water. Silicone wristbands are really good at that,” Wunderley said. “It’s an important way for us to see what’s out there and it’s got this great added benefit that it’s got a lot of value in that the silicone wristbands are cheap and easily available.”
Wunderley says the data could lead to more in-depth research and a potential continuation to the partnership with NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.